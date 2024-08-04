Top track

For My Ladies

Yussef Dayes Presents: Summer Dayes

Crystal Palace Bowl
Sun, 4 Aug, 12:00 pm
For My Ladies
About

South Facing x Live Nation

Yussef Dayes Presents: Summer Dayes

Accessible Tickets:

Full access information can be found at: https://southfacingfestival.com/accessibility/

If you require a complimentary PA ticket, please only purchase 1 ticket and redee...

This is a 16+ event (16-17 accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by South Facing x Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venna, Sango, Luedji Luna and 5 more

Venue

Crystal Palace Bowl

Terrace Straight, Crystal Palace, SE19 2GA
Doors open12:00 pm

