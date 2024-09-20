DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GENEZIO

La Cigale
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Révélation rap de l’année 2023, la pépite mélomane Genezio s’impose actuellement comme l’un des jeunes artistes les plus en vogue du moment, dans le paysage francophone. Originaire de Villeneuve-Saint-Georges (94), la notoriété de Genezio s’est construite...

This is an 18+ event
PLAY TWO LIVE & LOW WOOD PRESENTENT.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Genezio

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

