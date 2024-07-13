Top track

Palehound - Eye On The Bat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palehound (solo) + Tomberlin (solo)

Glen Falls House
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsRound Top
$37.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Palehound - Eye On The Bat
Got a code?

About

Sister Midnight Presents Palehound (solo) + Tomberlin (solo).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tomberlin, Palehound

Venue

Glen Falls House

230 Winter Clove Road, Round Top, New York 12473, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.