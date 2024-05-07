DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mardi Jazz du POPUP!

POPUP!
Tue, 7 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Tous les mardis, le POPUP du Label se transforme en club de jazz pour une jam de qualité dirigée par un quatuor composé cette semaine de :

Yannick Benoit - Sax tenor

Sylvain Le Ray - Piano

Tom Guillois - Contrebasse 

Stéphane Chandelier - Batterie

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

