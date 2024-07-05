DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Mic Night - A Night of Arabic Music

Grand Junction
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Enjoy a relaxed evening of music from the Arabic-speaking world at the 10th edition of ‘Open Mic Night - A Night of Arabic Music’.

After nine sold-out Open Mic Nights which hosted a range of performances by talented singers and musicians and drew in large...

All ages
Presented by Marsm UK
Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

