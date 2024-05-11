DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Malley at Bergerac

Bergerac
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJSan Francisco
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Just like that, we’re back at Bergerac!

🌖

Featuring one of San Francisco’s gems @houseofmalley to headline the evening. With support from the Santa Cruz based desert maestro @_wyllie_, and the Rinsed indisputably top 5 DJ @ily.massii, it’s sure to be a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by RINSED.SF.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malley

Venue

Bergerac

316 11th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.