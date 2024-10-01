Top track

Infinity Song - Mad Love (feat. Tobe Nwigwe & Rapsody)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Infinity Song Metamorphosis World Tour

Songbyrd
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Infinity Song - Mad Love (feat. Tobe Nwigwe & Rapsody)
Got a code?

About

When we say family, there is no marketing or hyperbole attached. These are the sons and daughters of Detroit’s esteemed Boyd's. Homeschooled academically and musically by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choir of Detroit, Abraham (27), Victory (26), An...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Infinity Song

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.