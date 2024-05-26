Top track

Strings Of Life - Danny Krivit Re Edit [Mixed]

718 Sessions Season Pass

Ruins at Knockdown Center
26 May - 1 Sept
DJNew York
$35.80

About

Come to both of this summer's 718 Sessions with a season pass! First event in Sunday May 26th.

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Krivit

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

