The Klittens

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 26 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since their birth in 2018 The Klittens have climbed from the cracks of the Amsterdam underground indie and onto some acclaimed stages. Mixing the catchiness of pop and fuzz with a hint of dark post punk, they’ve crafted a sound that’s truly and twistedly t...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Klittens

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

