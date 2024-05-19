DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club of No Regrets

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepare to enter the Club of No Regrets! Resident host Sam Williams presents a lineup of London's finest new and established comics, honing material that already works, and trying out new jokes that may NEVER BE SAID AGAIN. The perfect end to your week, Cl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Williams, Pravanya Pillay, James Trickey and 3 more

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

