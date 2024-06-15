DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nash is back! The O.G of London Country clubs returns with a new home and a new time!
Nash City Nights is now Nash City Lights as we return with an afternoon party at the legendary Scala in Kings Cross!
Saturday 15 June is the date. 3-7pm is the time.
