NASH CITY NIGHTS - DAYTIME PARTY

Scala
Sat, 15 Jun, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nash is back! The O.G of London Country clubs returns with a new home and a new time!

Nash City Nights is now Nash City Lights as we return with an afternoon party at the legendary Scala in Kings Cross!

Saturday 15 June is the date. 3-7pm is the time.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nash City Nights
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity
