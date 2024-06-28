Top track

Kelly Clarkson - mine (Ty Sunderland Remix)

Gayflower: Pride Kickoff

Pier 83
Fri, 28 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
$78.28

About

Ty Sunderland's pop diva boat parties series is back!

Pride Anthems all night!!!

Lineup TBA

**No entry past 6:45**

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunderland Presents.
Lineup

Ty Sunderland

Venue

Pier 83

Pier 83, 42nd st, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

