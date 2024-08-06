DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jack Botts

Songbyrd
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jack Botts has quickly made the transition from busking the streets to a full-time touring artist with an every growing global fanbase, finding and building his audience in pubs, bars and theatres to be selling out venues all around the world.

This is an an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Botts

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

