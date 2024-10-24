Top track

Zeke - Telepath Boy

Zeke

Legend Club
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gli Zeke eroi dello speed rock saranno al Legend Club il 24 Ottobre 2024 e vi lascieranno sordi in una sola serata!

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Zeke

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

