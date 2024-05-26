DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pxssy Palace Presents Bollywood vs Nollywood

Colour Factory
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Camp, dramatic with hair & fits to die for, plus iconic one-liners

We cannot deny the similarities between 90s/00s Bollywood & Nollywood. The actors in classics like 'Glamour Girls',

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Beautiful Faces', 'KKKG", and more, are the ongo...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Pxssy Palace.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

