DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Camp, dramatic with hair & fits to die for, plus iconic one-liners
We cannot deny the similarities between 90s/00s Bollywood & Nollywood. The actors in classics like 'Glamour Girls',
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Beautiful Faces', 'KKKG", and more, are the ongo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.