Doctor Gosso & the Samplers - What a Dream

Doctor Gosso & Friends

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
From £6.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ninety One welcomes back Doctor Gosso & The Samplers, inviting along some friends to share the stage! The London-based band will perform their newest & upcoming releases, plus host a special live jam as a house band. Focused on bringing together the band's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doctor Gosso & the Samplers, Telica

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

