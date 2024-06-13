Top track

Rhett Miller - Close Most of the Time

Rhett Miller, Anna Daley Young, Matt York

Alchemy
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rhett Miller from The Old 97s live at Alchemy!

this will be an amazing show in an intimate setting! be sure to get your tickets for this!

all brought to you by Platorum and Intrinsic Events

Anna Daley Young and Matt York open the night at 8pm.

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Platorum Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhett Miller

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

