DCAF My Body My Festival After Party

Songbyrd
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
Washington D.C.
Free
About

Welcome to My Body My Festival, the all-things-local DC music festival celebrating our city and our right to do Whatever. We. Want. with our bodies—dancing included. All proceeds benefit the DC Abortion Fund, one of the largest abortion funds in the countr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

