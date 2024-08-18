Top track

Jess Williamson - Devil’s Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jess Williamson

CHALK
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £20.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jess Williamson - Devil’s Girl
Got a code?

About

Endless prairies and ocean waves; long drives and highway expanse; dancing, smoke, sex, and physical desire – the core images of Jess Williamson’s new album Time Ain’t Accidental revel in the earthly and the carnal. After a protracted breakup with a romant...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jess Williamson

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.