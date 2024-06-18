DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Connie Eliza is a jazz-soul singer songwriter from Essex who captivates audiences with her smooth, soulful vocals and candid songwriting. She is strongly inspired by artists such as Lianne La Havas, Corinne Bailey Rae and Esperanza Spalding.
