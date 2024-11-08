Top track

Kawai Desu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Calling Play The Clash

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kawai Desu
Got a code?

About London Calling

Named after the band’s signature track, this cover band perform The Clash’s punk classics to crowds around the world.

Posted by DICE

Event information

AGMP presents

LONDON CALLING PLAY THE CLASH

'London Calling'

45th Anniversary Tour 1979-2024

London Calling celebrate the 45th anniversary of 'London Calling', the 1979 third studio LP album by The Clash.

The Clash released their acclaimed double albu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Calling

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.