Katie Alice + Naali Collective + Millie Bolton

Hyde Park Book Club
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Stylistically diverse singer-songwriter Katie Alice channels her classical upbringing into a unique, inspired vocal style, crafting spell-binding melodies and honest narratives within her music. From Brighton and conquering Leeds in the last couple of year...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Naali Collective, Millie Bolton

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

