Written in Black Ink: A conversation on the past, present, and future of Black voices in poetry

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 16 Jun, 12:00 pm
TalkNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
What is "Black poetry"?

What place does poetry hold within Black communities?

What are the experiences of Black poets of the past and present?

How might these evolve in the future?

Join the Nottingham Black Creatives Network for Written in Black Ink: A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

