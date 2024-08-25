DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAMDEN FRINGE - Joe Sutherland: Miss World (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 25 Aug, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As seen on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Dave's Hypothetical and a number of apps on your Dad's phone. Joe 'could have been a dancer' Sutherland returns to the Bill Murray to warm up for an international tour,

After sell-out shows in Edinburgh and London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm
