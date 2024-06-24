DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Obed Calvaire, 150 Million Gold Francs Album Release
Godwin Louis, alto sax
Harold St. Louis, keyboards
Addi Lafosse, electric bass
Sullivan Fortner, piano and keys
Obed Calvaire, drums
Emmanuel Michael and special guest
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.