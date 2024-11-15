DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club

The Soundhouse, Leicester
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Bug Club

Welsh garage rock trio The Bug Club have been creating uplifting and offbeat music since 2016, which focuses on “telling tales of the everyday”. With a fun-first ethos, the band’s 2023 album, Mr Anyway’s Holey Ghosts Perform! One Foot in Bethlehem, feature Read more

Event information

The wonderful Bug Club return to Leicester after sold out shows at Firebug & International Arts Centre.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The Cookie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bug Club

Venue

The Soundhouse, Leicester

28 Southampton Street, Leicester, LE1 1SJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

