DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Food Aid 2024: Lydia Loveless

Robert's Westside
Sat, 24 Aug, 4:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robert's Westside & WBEZ Chicago Present:

FOOD AID 2024
featuring Lydia Loveless
& More Artists TBA

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

