Endless W/ Lino Fuso, Klaudia Gawlas,Raul Pacheco

M7
Wed, 12 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The name of the night is "Endless": our neverending love for partying mixed with brave futuristic elements that will touch your souls after many months away from clubs, created by Lino Fuso.

The event is focused on artists with techno and electronic music...

Questo è un evento 18+
Organizado por Endlessbcn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raul Pacheco, Klaudia Gawlas, Lino Fuso

Venue

M7

Carrer de Mèxic, 7, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

