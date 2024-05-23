DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Disco invite Kirollus, Dan Shake, Maxye

Virage
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6.79
PARIS SUMMER SEASON IS ON :ensoleillé: Pour le retour de Disco Disco une fois par mois sous le périph’ de Virage de mai à septembre, on a réuni le meilleur de celleux qui vous ont fait vibrer pour l'opening !

Vous reprendrez bien un plein de disco/house ?...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

