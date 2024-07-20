DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Brewer and Adam Paddock with special guests

The Rabbit Box
Sat, 20 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rising alt-pop singer/songwriter Jake Brewer is embarking on his most ambitious tour yet. The Seattle-native is a recent TedX speaker, host of the Groundbreaking podcast, and founder of FRNDLY Media. Followed by tens of thousands online and collaborating w...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Brewer, Adam Paddock

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

