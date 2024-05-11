DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Big Richard make a quick stop at the Old Blue Last for a nuts 4-band bill, featuring caustic-crunchers Chad, fizzy beats from Nexus 0, garage-psych from Daffodils and the DIY garage-punk musings of Oral Habit.
