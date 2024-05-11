DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Richard PAL Action Fundraiser

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
Big Richard make a quick stop at the Old Blue Last for a nuts 4-band bill, featuring caustic-crunchers Chad, fizzy beats from Nexus 0, garage-psych from Daffodils and the DIY garage-punk musings of Oral Habit.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Richard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chad, Daffodils, Oral Habit

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

