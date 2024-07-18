Top track

The HIRS Collective

Songbyrd
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32

About

The HIRS Collective exist to fight for, defend, and celebrate the survival of trans, queer, poc, black, women and any and all other folks who have to constantly face violence, marginalization, and oppression. We are a collective of freaks that will never s...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The HIRS Collective, .gif from god

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

