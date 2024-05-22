DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Julia

Omeara
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Live Nation Presents

Sarah Julia

Esme Emerson

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esme Emerson, Sarah Julia

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.