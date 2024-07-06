DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Grateful Allman Band Experience: Watkins Glen

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Featuring an all-star lineup of some of the best mid-Atlantic regional band players from Danger Bird, Montgomery Warlocks, and The Crimestoppers; The Grateful Allman Band Experience celebrates the music of the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, and The Band....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Grateful Allman Band Experience

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

There will be seats avilable for those that need them due to health or mobility issues.

