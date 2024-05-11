DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SAHRA ft. Armand Van Helden x Makadsi x Djibouti

99 Scott - Main Room
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get set for an exclusive open-air party to kick off the summer season. Function Resident Makadsi brings an electrifying sound to the underground music scene. Raised in Lebanon and mothered by New York City, the multi-hyphenate creator blends his Arabic inf...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Associated.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Armand van Helden, Makadsi, Djibouti

Venue

99 Scott - Main Room

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

