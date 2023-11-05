DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Trouble Notes' music is an eclectic fusion of genre across the entirety of the musical spectrum, creating a sound that is truly unique to its own. – Rob Underwood, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Sitting somewhere between world folk, modern classical, and trib
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.