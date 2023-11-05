Top track

The Trouble Notes, Mitra Sumara (Album Release)

The Sultan Room
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Trouble Notes - Grand Masquerade
About

The Trouble Notes' music is an eclectic fusion of genre across the entirety of the musical spectrum, creating a sound that is truly unique to its own. – Rob Underwood, BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Sitting somewhere between world folk, modern classical, and trib Read more

The Sultan Room
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Trouble Notes, Mitra Sumara

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

