The Chats and Cosmic Psychos

Knockdown Center
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
$36.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

THE CHATS

with special guests, COSMIC PSYCHOS, THE SCHIZOPHONICS, GYMSHORTS

All ages

Presented by Knockdown Center.

The Chats, Cosmic Psychos, The Schizophonics and 1 more

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

