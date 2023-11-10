DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Lisbon | Friday

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLisbon
€41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lisbon: this November, we’ll be back!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Av. Sidónio Pais 16, 1070-051 Lisboa, Portugal
Doors open10:00 pm

