Stone Foundation

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

AGMP presents

STONE FOUNDATION

25th Anniversary Tour

+ very special guests

The seeds of British modern soul band Stone Foundation were sown in the early ’90s when Neil Sheasby and Neil Jones met.

Over the years they've collaborated with Paul Weller,

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Stone Foundation

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

