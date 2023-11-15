Top track

Cigarettes After Sex

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €39.27

About

Super! présente :

Cigarettes After Sex en concert au Zénith Paris - La Villette le 15 novembre 2023

.

COMPLET / SOLD OUT

.

La musique de Cigarettes After Sex invoque non seulement les puissants sentiments d'euphorie inhérents au nom du groupe lui-même

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Cigarettes After Sex

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

