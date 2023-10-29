Top track

Carrie Newcomer - A Light in the Window

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carrie Newcomer

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $43.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carrie Newcomer - A Light in the Window
Got a code?

About

Carrie Newcomer live at Eddie's Attic!

Carrie Newcomer is a songwriter, recording artist, performer and educator. She has been described as a "prairie mystic" by the Boston Globe and one who "asks all the right questions" by Rolling Stone Magazine. Carrie Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Carrie Newcomer

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.