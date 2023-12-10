Top track

Django Django - Glowing in the Dark

Django Django

SWX
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£23.50

Event information

Django Django's new album Glowing in the Dark has a running theme of escape: from constraints, from despair, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth. But that’s not something new: the band's entire career has essentially been about evadin Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Django Django

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

