MAE - 20th Anniversary of Destination: Beautiful

Quartyard
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
About

This is an all ages event @ Quartyard.

From the moment of their inception, MAE have existed in the cross-sectional spaces of creation. Art and innovation. Intricacy and accessibility. Beauty and chaos. Head and heart. Theirs was always a meticulous crafti Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

MAE

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

