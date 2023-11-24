Top track

The Delicate Nature

Bob Vylan

CHALK
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London two-piece BOB VYLAN are unique. One vocalist (Bobby) and one drummer (Bobbie). One being a vital and focal mouthpiece, the other a rhythm maker and keeper, one audience ringleader, one master of the calm. They are a band that embraces both chaos and Read more

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, Bob Vylan

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

