False Friends

Snayx

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

False Friends
About

Scruff of the Neck & Nels Hylton present

UPGRADE x SNAYX

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3JxfFkm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SNAYX...
Instagram: @snayx_uk
Twitter: @snayx_uk

Wednesday 11 October 2023 | The Old Blue Last, London
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Monakis, Snayx

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

