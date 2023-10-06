Top track

NIKI

Eventim Apollo
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Under 15 with an Adult 18+.

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Katie Gregson-MacLeod, NIKI

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
