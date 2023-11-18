DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Is Everywhere w/ Colin Curtis & Tina Edwards

Grow
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tina Edwards' Jazz dance, Love Is Everywhere returns for its third party, and welcomes the legendary Godfather of DJs, Colin Curtis to play a special set in our intimate club space!

A major influence on Gilles Peterson, he's been involved in multiple chap Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Colin Curtis, Tina Edwards

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

