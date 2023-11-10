DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fridays in The Atrium at Public Records

Public Records
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*RSVP does not guarantee entry.
**Bar RSVP does not grant Sound Room entry — Sound Room tickets sold separately.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Speakmans Gowanus LLC dba Public Records.

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.