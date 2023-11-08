DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le monde est bien trop immense et vertigineux pour Nolwenn. À 21 ans, ses maux sont ceux de toute une génération : celle qui a grandi dans une planète en voie d’extinction, où l’on ne s’écoute plus penser ni vivre. Une génération qui voit les bombes sur Tw...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.