Nochka - Comme je suis belle

Nochka

Les Étoiles
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le monde est bien trop immense et vertigineux pour Nolwenn. À 21 ans, ses maux sont ceux de toute une génération : celle qui a grandi dans une planète en voie d’extinction, où l’on ne s’écoute plus penser ni vivre. Une génération qui voit les bombes sur Tw Read more

Lineup

Nochka

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

